Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ confirms release date – watch its visceral new trailer

The new clip was premiered at the Lucca Comics and Games convention in Italy

A release date has been confirmed for Netflix‘s new adaptation of The Witcher – watch its bloody new trailer below.

The new series is based on the best-selling series of fantasy books.

The trailer, shared at the Lucca Comics and Games convention in Italy, reveals a release date of October 20 for the new series.

It also confirms that all eight episodes of the series will be available from that date, just in time for Christmas.

A synopsis of the new show describes The Witcher as “an epic tale of fate and family.

“The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout) as Geralt of Rivia, and he’s joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

The Witcher has been adapted into a number of video games across the last decade and more, but the new series adapts the novels rather than the games. The last in the series of games – a spin-off called Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – was released last year.