‘Never Have I Ever’ fans praise show’s “perfect” ending

Never Have I Ever fans have mostly praised the conclusion to the show’s fourth and final season.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the Netflix comedy-drama follows Indian American high school student Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who finds herself in a love triangle between Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

After four seasons of juggling her feelings for both, Devi ends the final episode with Ben, who initially started out as her academic rival. Devi and Ben have sex for the first time at the beginning of the fourth season, but the awkward encounter leads them to avoid one another afterwards.

Devi and Ben eventually couple up in the final episode, after not speaking to each other for a long period. Ben confesses his love to Devi during her grandmother’s wedding, where she admits to feeling the same. They decide to give a relationship a try, with the final scene showing Ben and Devi having a movie night in Devi’s dorm room at college.

While some Paxton supporters weren’t exactly sold, many fans have praised the finale as the “perfect” ending.

“The ending of Never Have I Ever was actually too good and Devi got her happy ending,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Anyone who’s mad at the ending probably watched this show blind eyed because Ben & Devi are perfect for each other, season four showed us this again clearly & they ended up together for a reason whether you like it or not.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramakrishnan said she was happy with the show’s outcome for Devi. “I do have my preferences. I am definitely Team Ben, so I’m happy with what the writers chose,” she said.

“I’m happy for the two of them. Devi did find love. And that’s always fun. I was of course, for like the past year, always like, ‘Devi should end up with no one.’ But, hey, Devi, should live a little and why not, with your academic enemy turned rival turned friend back to enemy turned friend lover? They just had such a rollercoaster ride.”

“It’s so satisfying to see them come together. So I think that’s pretty great. Also, they’re both the same kind of crazy, so that works.”

Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix.