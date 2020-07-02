‘Never Have I Ever’ renewed for season two on Netflix

Netflix‘s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has secured a second season.

The series, created by The Mindy Show‘s Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian-American high school student who is trying to fit in while dealing with the death of her father.

The cast announced that the show has been renewed for season two via a group video call hosted by Ramakrishnan. The actress attempts to tell the cast the news but no one can get past the fact that she’s cut a fringe in during the coronavirus quarantine.

Advertisement

At the end of the clip Ramakrishnan unveils the news and a birthday cake comes into view revealing that season two will premiere in 2021.

Watch the cast make the season two announcement below:

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

In addition to Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) will return for the next series.

NME’s Hannah Mylrea praised the first season in a four-star review, writing: “You’ll gobble down this cliché-busting, coming-of-age comedy in a flash.

Advertisement

“Showrunners Kaling and Fisher make use of many genre tropes throughout this tongue-in-cheek exploration of trauma, but thanks to its screwball script and kooky characters, the result is a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting.”