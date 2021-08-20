‘Never Have I Ever’ renewed for season three by Netflix

Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for a third season.

The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), will return for a third season on the streaming platform.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

The show follows 15-year-old Indian-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she deals with the death of her father, high school crushes and a complicated family life.

Never Have I Ever is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood experiences in Boston, and has been praised for breaking South Asian stereotypes. The show’s second season was released in July.

Along with Ramakrishnan, the show stars Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet and the voice of tennis legend John McEnroe as the narrator.

In NME’s four-star review of the first season, McEnroe’s casting is described as a “weird flex” but “it’s these unconventional twists that make Never Have I Ever such a treat”.

Advertisement

It reads: “Showrunners Kaling and Fisher make use of many genre tropes throughout this tongue-in-cheek exploration of trauma, but thanks to its screwball script and kooky characters, the result is a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting.”