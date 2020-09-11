‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ is returning after five years off-air

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is returning to TV after five years away.

The music-panel show, which aired for 28 series on BBC Two, is now being revived by Sky, according to British Comedy Guide.

Buzzcocks was cancelled in 2015 by the BBC to “create space for new entertainment formats” after running since 1996. The show was hosted by Mark Lamarr for the first 17 series, before handing over to Simon Amstell and then Rhod Gilbert.

Advertisement

In terms of the panelists, Phill Jupitus captained one of the teams for the whole 18 years, opposite Sean Hughes, Noel Fielding and Bill Bailey. Talkback Productions, who produced the original run, will also be behind the revival.

Bring The Noise, a music-panel show with a similar format, was aired by Sky in 2015, but subsequently cancelled after one season over bad ratings.

Simon Amstell, a staple in Buzzcocks history, made his fiction directorial debut with Benjamin, a London-set portrait of a twenty-something grappling with intimacy issues, last year.

In conversation with NME, the filmmaker said, “I started writing down scenes from various relationships I had been in during my twenties. I didn’t know when I was writing it, but it turned out to be this film that was about this character that isn’t totally me.”

“He’s me in my twenties, before I got better. He’s suffering from loneliness, anxiety, depression and I’m basically alright now.”

Advertisement

Panelists for Sky’s revived run of Never Mind the Buzzcocks is yet to be revealed – stay tuned for news on a release date.