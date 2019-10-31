New ‘Alex Rider’ TV series shares action-packed new trailer

The new adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's books follows 2006's 'Stormbreaker' movie

An action-packed trailer for the new TV adaptation of the Alex Rider books has been shared – watch it below.

The new series, adapting the books of Anthony Horowitz, will follow 2006’s film version of Stormbreaker, which stared Alex Pettyffer, Ewan McGregor, Mickey Rourke, Sophie Okonedo, Bill Nighy, Damian Lewis and more.

The series is based upon Point Blanc, the second book in Horowitz’s series, following Stormbreaker. It follows the teenager-turned-spy, and will star Vicky McClure (Line Of Duty), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones‘ Stannis Baratheon) and rising star Otto Farrant as Rider.

Talking to Radio Times about the new series, Horowitz shares: “I’ve seen the first four episodes and, from the starting point of being quite nervous about what it was going to look like, I have to say I’m absolutely thrilled.”

The author describes the series as “quite an adult piece”, adding: “I think people are going to be surprised how adult it is. I don’t like the phrase ‘family drama’ because I’m not sure it exists anymore – do families really sit down at 7pm and watch television together? But in the broader sense of, can parents enjoy this programme as much as children? I very much hope so.

“When I conceived of Alex Rider, I always described them as ‘adult books for kids’ – I think that’s part of their success. They didn’t feel when like children’s books when I wrote them.”

The show started filming in April but a release date for the series is yet to be announced.