New BBC director-general to tackle “left-wing comedy bias” on TV

The new director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, has pledged to tackle the broadcaster’s “left-wing comedy bias” in his tenure.

Davie replaced Lord Tony Hall today (September 1), who fulfilled the role for seven years.

According to The Telegraph, one of Davie’s priorities will be to “tackle the perceived Left-wing bias” of the BBC when it comes to comedy shows, which could see a “radical overhaul” over the next few months.

The report suggests that no decisions have been made yet, but a number of shows could be axed in keeping with Davie’s ambition to restructure the BBC.

In a message sent out to all staff, Davie said priorities would be established this coming Thursday (September 3).

“Overall my guiding principle is that we are a universal public service, a BBC for all, that serves and represents every part of this country,” he began.

“Our focus must be to ensure that we deliver outstanding and unique value to all audiences, those who pay for us and are in effect our customers, in return for their licence fee.

“To do this we will need to keep reforming the BBC with urgency so that we are trusted, relevant and indispensable in this digital age.”

He added: “While we do face challenges, the senior team and I are incredibly proud to be leading this organisation and supporting you.

“We are an organisation that matters, and your work is admired for its creative brilliance, outstanding journalism and much more across the world. I am here to ensure that continues.”