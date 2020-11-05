A new Game of Thrones book has detailed Dame Diana Rigg’s “mischievous” diva-like ways on set.

The late star, who played Lady Olenna Tyrell, has been remembered by a number of cast and crew members for her strong personality while filming.

In James Hibberd’s Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, producer and writer Dave Hill recalls working with Rigg while visiting the brothel owned by Littlefinger, played by Aiden Gillen.

Advertisement

“We were preparing for a scene where Olenna meets Littlefinger at the brothel,” Hill said. “And Dame Diana Rigg looked around and went, ‘Shouldn’t there be more sex toys? Shouldn’t there be sheepskin condoms scattered about?’

“I’m all, ‘You’re absolutely correct, Dame Diana!’ We appreciated her knowledge of ancient sexual devices.”

Mark Mylod, who directed a number of episodes on the show, said he was “terrified” of Rigg after she rejected his direction by saying “Thank you! Go away!” He said: “I became a 5-year-old boy. I could feel myself blushing and creeping back to my monitor, stripped of any kind of dignity or authority. So I enjoyed killing her later on.”

The book also reveals a story of Rigg “storming off the set” from Jessica Henwick, who played Sand Snake Nymeria. “Now, she can’t walk fast. She has to be helped,” said Henwick.

“So basically we just sat there and watched as Diana Rigg effectively did her own version of storming off the set, but it was at 0.1 miles per hour. She cracked me up. I loved her.”

Advertisement

However, Natalie Dormer specified that Diana Rigg was “aware of the parody of herself… Sometimes I think she was mischievous to see what she could get away with.”

Rigg passed away last month, at the age of 82.