A new ‘Game Of Thrones’ fan theory claims that a pretty major character is still alive

*WARNING: Spoilers for season 8 episode 5*

A new Game Of Thrones fan theory has suggested that a pretty major character could still be alive.

The fifth episode of season 8 saw several important characters meeting their end, with there seemingly being no room for any of them to make a miraculous escape.

However, some fans have theorised that Jaime Lannister (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) could still be alive. The character was last seen disappearing under a castle destroyed by Daenerys and her sole surviving dragon, Drogon.

One Tumblr user has put forward some points that they said hinted that we haven’t seen the last of Lannister. WeedsAreFlowersToo said they thought the absence of any goodbyes to Coster-Waldau from his castmates was suspicious.

“Why isn’t ANYONE acknowledging that Jaime Lannister just died???” they wrote. “Why is nobody in the cast thanking Nik for his performance? Why did Pilou (Euron Greyjoy) and Lena [Headey]’s (Cersei Lannister) insta post not say anything about Jaime dying?”

They also brought up the fact Coster-Waldau himself had not given his thoughts on the scene and had shared a post saying goodbye to Headey but not his own character.

The fan pointed to something Entertainment Weekly journalist James Hibberd, who has been conducting exit interviews with key characters, told another fan online as further evidence that Jaime Lannister could still be alive. When asked if there would be an exit interview with Coster-Waldau, Hibberd replied: “Holding that one for a bit…”

“I don’t think there is any other character at this point that we would be shocked to see alive except Jaime,” WeedsAreFlowersToo concluded. “Prove me wrong.”

Meanwhile, some Game Of Thrones fans have launched a petition to get season 8 remade. Some viewers have found the writing of the final season disappointing, blaming the lack of source material from George R.R. Martin as one reason for what they see as a drop in quality.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”