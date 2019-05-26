New ‘Game of Thrones’ petition launched to benefit a charity in honour of Emilia Clarke

The petition honours Emilia Clarke and her battle through two brain aneurysms.

A new Game of Thrones petition has been launched to benefit a charity in honour of Emilia Clarke and her character Daenerys Targaryen.

Even though the final season of Game of Thrones came to a close last weekend, dissatisfied fans have been busy signing a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season – with signatures now reaching over the 1.5 million mark.

The Change.org petition set up by a disappointed fan hit out at Thrones writers. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads.

Starting a new petition with a more positive outlook, one Game of Thrones fan has decided to do some good and raise funds for SameYou, a charity developed in association with Emilia Clarke.

Reddit user ‘elle_ellaria’ started a JustGiving page to honour “Emilia Clarke & her battle through 2 brain aneurysms to bring us Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, one of the most iconic characters in TV history.”

“Since there’s been so much negativity flying around, especially with that petition gaining traction, I thought maybe we could do something really decent that can make a difference in peoples’ lives, and show a little love for one cast member in particular,” the Reddit user wrote.

“In case you weren’t aware, Emilia wrote a personal essay for The New Yorker in March about her experience suffering two brain haemorrhages, the first of which happened shortly after wrapping season 1. With that essay she launched her charity ‘SameYou’, in aid of increasing neuro-rehabilitation access to young people after brain injury.

“It’s clear that Emilia invested much of herself into Dany and in turn drew strength from her when she needed it. The fact that the showrunners did not even care to inform her of her character’s turn, let alone write a properly fleshed-out script that did her character (and others!) justice, is unforgivable.

“They’ve since scurried away to avoid the backlash they knew was inevitable, but the actors are getting the brunt of it. And I just thought… how wonderful a gesture would it be for them, and for Emilia especially, to see fans of the show coming together in aid of a cause that is so dear to her heart. To really know that we appreciate her and this character she’s inhabited for the better part of the last decade.”

Currently the JustGiving page has racked up over £30,000 towards the £50,000 target.

Meanwhile, according to new chart data, as each season of Game of Thrones aired its dialogue declined.

While it might not have any relation to the quality of the writing in the final season, new data obtained using opensubtitles.org shows that the number of words in each episode of GOT declined as each season progressed, with season 8 recording the least amount of dialogue.