‘New Girl’ cast reunites to encourage fans to vote in the election

The cast of New Girl has reunited to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Zooey Deschanel, who played the main character Jess on the sitcom, shared a video on her Instagram account in which several actors from the show are reprising their characters in an election day context.

Zoe Lister Jones, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris feature in the video, reprising their roles as Fawn Moscato, Jess Day, Nick Miller and Winston Bishop respectively. Jones joined New Girl in season four as a local politician.

The clip sees Johnson as Nick trying to fill out his ballot with a red pen, with Jess then telling him to swap for a blue or black pen for it to properly count.

“This message has been approved by Fawn Moscato. VOTE!! & vote early! @lamorne @mrjakejohnson @zoelisterjones @darylwein” the caption reads. Check out the clip here:

A number of other celebrities have used their platform to encourage fans to vote in the last few weeks.

Jeff Goldblum has been recreating classic scenes from Jurassic Park alongside Sam Neil to encourage fans to take voting initiatives, with a new clip dropping once 1000 fans had registered.

Samuel L. Jackson had said he would teach fans to swear in 15 different languages, if 2500 people clicked on a voting action via his social media channels.

Once the number was reached, the actor posted a video seeing him delivering the promised cusses in a number of languages.