New limited series at Showtime to tell story of the US Capitol riots

The story of the US Capitol riots on January 6 is set to be the subject of a new limited series on Showtime.

Supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill in Washington DC to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

The show comes from Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, creators of Showtime series The Comey Rule, which starred Brendan Gleeson and told the story of FBI director James Comey’s experience of serving under former president Donald Trump (played by Gleeson).

Ray is also set to write and direct the new limited series, while Salerno will serve as executive producer. No release date has yet been set.

The show is set to explore the different viewpoints on the attack, the days leading up to it and the aftermath of the incident.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters breached security and got inside the Capitol building while others clashed with police outside. Eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray and tear gas.

Four people died in the wake of the violence, including a woman who was believed to have been shot dead by police.

Donald Trump’s social media accounts were subsequently suspended after he told his rioting supporters “I love you” in a video message, before eventually calling on them to go home in a message from the White House lawn.