A new Netflix true crime documentary investigating the real-life hotel that inspired American Horror Story is set to arrive next week.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel lands on the streaming service on February 10.

A synopsis of the show reads: “From housing serial killers to untimely deaths, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is known to many as LA’s deadliest hotel.

“The latest chapter in the Cecil’s dark history involves the mysterious disappearance of college student Elisa Lam.”

See the first trailer for Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel below.

The trailer gives a background as to the history of ‘Los Angeles’ deadliest hotel’, with the manager saying: “Is there a room here that somebody hasn’t died in?”

The hotel, which was the inspiration for season five of American Horror Story, was witness to the disappearance of college student Elisa Lam, who was found dead inside a water tank on the hotel’s roof in 2013.

Elsewhere, a new American Horror Story new spin-off is in the works. Set to air on FX, the series will feature 16 standalone episodes.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy has previously said that the new spin-off – an anthology of individual episodes – will feature “AHS stars you know and love” from the show’s history.

Back in October, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson said season 10 of the show could focus on aliens.

Previously discussing the parameters put in place to resume filming American Horror Story safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulson said: “In terms of protocols, you can’t even imagine the emails I get and the documents I get. And the consideration around all of it has been extraordinary.”