New ‘Peaky Blinders’ stage show to open in Birmingham this year

A new theatre production inspired by Peaky Blinders is set to premiere later this year.

As reported by BBC News, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby was adapted for the stage by the hit show’s creator Steven Knight alongside the Rambert dance company.

The show is due to open at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27, with London dates expected to follow before a wider UK tour in 2023.

It’s said that The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature specially-commissioned music played by a live band.

According to Rambert’s artistic director, Benoit Swan Pouffer, the “uplifting and inspiring” show theatre show will pick up the Peaky Blinders story in a post-World War One Birmingham.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity as a choreographer to tell these stories and recreate these characters through dance,” the French choreographer explained.

Pouffer will direct and choreograph the show, which he’s described as “something on a scale we’ve never done before”.