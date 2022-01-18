New ‘Peaky Blinders’ stage show to open in Birmingham this year

A new theatre production inspired by Peaky Blinders is set to premiere later this year.
As reported by BBC News, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby was adapted for the stage by the hit show’s creator Steven Knight alongside the Rambert dance company.
The show is due to open at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27, with London dates expected to follow before a wider UK tour in 2023.
It’s said that The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature specially-commissioned music played by a live band.
According to Rambert’s artistic director, Benoit Swan Pouffer, the “uplifting and inspiring” show theatre show will pick up the Peaky Blinders story in a post-World War One Birmingham.
“It’s such an exciting opportunity as a choreographer to tell these stories and recreate these characters through dance,” the French choreographer explained.
Pouffer will direct and choreograph the show, which he’s described as “something on a scale we’ve never done before”.
Knight added: “This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers.”[Peaky Blinders] has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage”
Helen Shute, CEO and executive producer of Rambert, said: “We’re incredibly honoured to be trusted by Steven Knight with his nationally beloved Peaky Blinders … We look forward to welcoming a new generation of audiences to theatres with a story that speaks to so many people.”
Back in 2019, Rambert’s Peaky Blinders-inspired ballet performed at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Digbeth. The event’s line-up also included Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and Anna Calvi.
Early details of an immersive show inspired by the BBC series, Peaky Blinders: The Rise, were announced last month. The production will open this summer, with casting yet to be announced.
Peaky Blinders is set to return for its sixth and final series next month, before wrapping up with a feature-length film next year.
Steven Knight recently confirmed that he has drawn back from the original plan to end the series’ story at the start of World War Two.
“I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this,” he explained. “I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.”
Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy recently teased the tone of the final episodes, telling Rolling Stone UK: “I think it’s going to be very intense. The word we keep using is ‘gothic.’ Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”