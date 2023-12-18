New Pete Davidson stand-up special ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ announced

Pete Davidson is set to star in a new Netflix stand-up special.

Entitled Turbo Fonzarelli, the hour long special will air on the platform on January 9, 2024.

It follows his 2020 special Alive From New York and according to Netflix (via Variety), the special “delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.”

The show is directed by Jason Orley with Davidson executive producing.

It comes after Davidson recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere in October.

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli premieres January 9! pic.twitter.com/8pUBE66snj — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2023

He appeared in a spoof remake of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie (a scene which was nearly cut from the original film).

Davidson announced his retirement from SNL last year, having performed on the show for seven years. To say goodbye, Eminem appeared in one of the comedian’s final sketches, jokingly criticising Davidson’s impersonation of him. Davidson had impersonated the Detroit rapper a total of three times throughout his tenure at SNL, including a ‘Stan’ parody that also featured the rapper.

He has since acted in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Davidson most recently starred in the film Dumb Money, which is based on the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021. The film also stars Paul Dano, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen.

Earlier this year, the comedian played himself in comedy drama series Bupkis, alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his fictional mother and grandfather respectively.