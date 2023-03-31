New photos released of Jon Hamm in season 5 of ‘Fargo’

FX has released new photos of Jon Hamm in season five of the critically-acclaimed Fargo.

Based off the 1996 film of the same name, the hit series follows a new cast of characters each season through murder investigations in different Midwestern cities. While each season is different from the last, the storylines are connected in mysterious ways.

Past actors who appeared in the hit series was Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jean Smart.

The newly released photos came after the network announced that the limited drama series would return later in the year. The tease was shared on FX’s verified Instagram account, captioning the photo: “Didn’t know how much we needed Jon Hamm in a cowboy hat. The fifth instalment of @FargoFX arrives later this year.”

The Mad Men actor will play Roy in the fifth instalment, although there is little to no information about his character he is seen wearing a cowboy hat giving off a western vibe.

The tagline for the show reads: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

As the news traveled through social media, fans of the series voiced their opinions about the new cast members joining the show.

One user commented: “I thought it was a western for a sec, but I’m glad its finally happening anyway.”

Another user added: “I really hope it’s not set in a old time period like season 4”

The series’ plot has not been released yet, but according to TV Insider, season five will take place in 2019, which is the most modern setting for the show to date. Meanwhile, starring alongside Hamm are Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The first four seasons of the series have garnered 55 Emmy nominations, and won six – including Outstanding Miniseries in 2014.

In other news, this is a busy year for Hamm, as he recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend and co-star, Anna Osceola. He’s also set to star in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.