New police footage shows Jussie Smollett with noose around his neck after controversial attack

New body-cam footage released by Chicago Police has shown Jussie Smollett with a noose around his neck after he was allegedly subjected to a homophobic and racist attack.

The Empire star alleged in January that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack by two men in the street, but the actor was later accused of staging the incident.

While charges were eventually dropped against Smollett, Chicago city officials now want him to pay for the cost of the investigation – which is believed to be $130,000 (£99,500).

The new footage sees Frank Gaston, who is Smollett’s creative director, as he leads a police office through his apartment. He says of Smollett: “He’s sensitive, like his pride is in the way.”

“I just feel like anything like this happened to me, I would want to report it.”

In the footage, which was captured on the officer’s body-cam, Gaston says of the incident: “And the thing that bothers me, kind of makes me emotional, is they put a makeshift, what do you call that thing? A noose around his f*****g neck. And that’s what bothered me.

“The cut thing doesn’t bother me, if that makes any sense.”

The footage then sees the officer entering the apartment, where Smollett is seen standing with a white noose around his neck. After removing the rope, Smollett alleges that the attackers threw bleach on him before he asks for the camera to be swithced off.

The video forms part of 1,200 documents which were released on Monday as scepticism continues to grow around the incident.

Another file is an email from a sergeant who claims to have received an anonymous tip off that the attack was being planned.

Footage of the attack is also yet to emerge as the CCTV camera at the location was not working on the night of the attack.

Two men who were accused of carrying out the attack fled to Nigeria, but faced arrest when they returned to the US.

They admitted that the attack was staged and are now suing Smollett’s lawyers for defamation.

Smollett, meanwhile, has been dropped from the next season of Empire.