‘The New Pope’: John Malkovich steps into Jude Law’s shoes in show’s latest trailer

Watch the Sky Atlantic show's second teaser trailer now

A second teaser trailer for The New Pope has arrived, starring John Malkovich and Jude Law – watch it below.

Created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the series serves as a follow-up to 2016’s miniseries The Young Pope.

In a new teaser trailer, Malkovich tell an adviser: “Everyone in the world should know who the Pope is. It’s not vanity, it’s necessity.”

Malkovich’s Pope is described as “a magnificent person” but “more volatile” than his predecessor, played by Law who is seen lying apparently unconscious in a hospital bed.

Watch the newly released second trailer for The New Pope below:

In May, it was revealed that Marilyn Manson had been cast in The New Pope.

Manson’s role is currently unknown, but he will appear alongside another guest star in Sharon Stone.

Meanwhile, Manson has released a new single, ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, which arrived with an ominous music video.

The track is Manson’s take on the traditional folk song of the same name, which has been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. As SPIN noted, Manson has performed the song live on tour, and contributed a studio version to the soundtrack of the 2017 film 24 Hours To Live.