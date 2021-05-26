Blumhouse are set to create two new series’ about the notorious Battersea poltergeist.

The Get Out studio will produce a scripted ongoing series titled The Battersea Poltergeist as well as an unscripted companion show, Blumhouse’s Ghost Story, both based on the popular BBC Radio 4 podcast series.

A press release adds that the studio “have also secured Shirley Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.”

A synopsis adds: “The podcast documents the strange events focused around Shirley Hitchings in 1956 that were investigated over a 12-year period, the longest documented poltergeist haunting in history.”

Speaking of the project, Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber said: “From our first listen to Danny’s captivating podcast, we were hooked and could easily envision how to bring the story to life – in both scripted and unscripted formats – for television viewers.

“We’re grateful to Michael Seitzman for identifying the project early on, and championing it so aggressively.”

Series executive producer and creator Danny Robins added: “It’s been an amazing journey making the podcast for the BBC and now I couldn’t have hoped for a better partner than Blumhouse, a leader in the genre, when looking to further develop it.

“I’m thrilled to work with them and Michael to bring the series to life visually. Ghost stories don’t get stranger or scarier than this.”

In other Blumhouse news, the studio shared a harrowing trailer for The Forever Purge, the sequel to 2018’s The First Purge.