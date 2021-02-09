New series from ‘To All The Boys’ author coming to Amazon Prime Video

To All The Boys author Jenny Han’s novel The Summer I Turned Pretty is to be turned into a series-length adaptation at Amazon Prime Video.

Han has also written the pilot for the eight-episode series, and will be executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Gabrielle Stanton.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” Han said in a statement to Variety. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

The series is described by Variety as “a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer”.

Albert Cheng, head of TV for Amazon Studios, added: “We love seeing Jenny Han’s relatable, rich storytelling in full force with The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“In bringing this beloved novel to life as a television series, Jenny’s distinct voice will resonate with our global Prime Video audience, who are eager for more smart, funny and authentic Young Adult content.”

A third film in Han’s To All The Boys series, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, is set to be released on Netflix worldwide on Friday (February 12).

Reviewing the second film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, NME wrote: “This follow-up to a near-perfect romcom falls flat. Its frequent clichés soon become tiresome, and the overly-stuffed narrative jars with too many loose ends to tie up at the finale.

“Sweet moments do exist, but they’re shrouded in exhausting, shoe-horned drama.”