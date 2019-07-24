New ‘Stranger Things’ x Nike shoes are packed with cool hidden details

We'll go to the Upside Down to get our hands on them..

Nike has unveiled a new trainer collaboration with Stranger Things, and it’s filled with just as many surprises as the show itself.

After the first reveal of the Stranger Things x Nike apparel which heavily featured the Hawkins High School branding, a new shoe was revealed last weekend at San Diego Comic Con.

Impressively, the new-look Nike Tailwind 79 shoe features a grey fabric which can be easily burned away to uncover hidden messages.

When a flame is taken to the back of the shoe, the fabric disappears to reveal the show’s logo – but the surprises don’t stop there.

If the insoles are lifted, fans can find the secret code, printed in English and Russian, which was cracked by Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Robin (Maya Hawke) in the latest season of the Netflix series.

Although the smart shoes are only currently available to a few select competition winners, it’s believed that they will be become more widely available from August 21.

In other Stranger Things news, actor Joe Keery yesterday dropped the debut single from his new musical project Djo.

The actor shared news of the single via Instagram, where he posted the track’s artwork as well as a link to the dreamy, slow-burning piece of psychedelic pop.