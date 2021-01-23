Invincible, a new animated superhero series from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, has shared a new teaser trailer – you can watch it below.

The show also shared its premiere date on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of the show will arrive March 26 with subsequent episodes arriving weekly until the show’s finale on April 30.

Kirkman has reunited many members of The Walking Dead for the series, which is based on Kirkman’s own comic book of the same name.

Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun will provide the voice of the titular superhero in the series. Yuen will voice Mark Greyson, a teenager who inherits his father’s superpowers.

You can see the teaser trailer here:

Other Walking Dead actors Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green will also appear.

Other actors voicing character’s include Oscar winner JK Simmons and Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh.

In the first-look clip, Mark can be seen telling his father he’s scared as they play a game of catch in the clouds.

Doubting himself and his skills, he is reassured by his father. “Kids your age think they’re invincible and it holds them back, it makes them careless. The thing is you’re different, you actually are invincible,” his father says.

Meanwhile, a new trailer has been shared for the forthcoming extended season 10 of The Walking Dead.

The AMC show’s season 10 finale was delayed significantly last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and six new bonus episodes will be airing at the end of February to round off the season. The show’s eleventh and final season will arrive next year.

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28 and air in the UK from the following day (March 1).