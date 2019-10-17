A new Ted Bundy docuseries is coming to Amazon Prime

The series focuses on the serial killer's relationship with his long-term girlfriend

A new five-part docuseries on Ted Bundy is coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will focus on the serial killer’s relationship with his long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter, and will feature extensive interviews with them both.

The new show will follow recent Netflix series, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which featured extensive archive interviews and came out this January to mark the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

According to an official statement, the show “reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective – uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true crime saga of our time.”

It continues: “After nearly 40 years of silence, Kendall and her daughter Molly share their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos.”

Back in January, a Ted Bundy survivor claimed that Zac Efron’s recent Bundy film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’ “glorifies” the notorious killer.

Efron then responded, hitting back against the claims and saying: “It’s a moment in time that came and passed and is truly scary.”

In an NME review of Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Thomas Smith called the series “a terrifying but flawed insight into a monster’s mind.”