New ‘The Witcher’ season three teaser sees Geralt, Yennefer and Princess Cirilla floor the baddies

A new teaser for season three of The Witcher has dropped.

In the clip, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) face villain Rience and his cronies in a fierce battle.

Season three is the last time that The Witcher fans will see Cavill play Geralt before Liam Hemsworth takes up the role.

The Witcher season three is being split into two parts, with the five episodes of part one landing on Netflix on June 29. The next half of the season will come on July 27 with three additional episodes.

The fantasy series based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski as well as the action RPGs published by CD Projekt Red has proved popular since its launch. In 2020 the series broke Netflix records for the viewing numbers of its first season.

In recent months the show has been renewed for a fifth season despite season three not having yet aired.

The news was confirmed by the show’s casting director Sophie Holland in an interview with Deadline. “We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five,” she said.

The synopsis for the third series of the show reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”