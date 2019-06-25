Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast get emotional in footage from their last days on set

The video is a "curtain call" compilation

A new video has emerged that shows key Game of Thrones actors moments after shooting their final scenes on set.

As reported on Winter is Coming, artist Will Simpson presented cast members with a storyboard of one of their most famous scenes after filming ended. These moments were also captured on screen.

Some of the highlights from the video include seeing Peter Dinklage’s (Tyrion Lannister) final scene, which was revealed to be the moment when he was walking through the ruins of King’s Landing.

“This was so nice to come to every year,” he told the crew. “I looked forward to coming back here to Belfast and seeing my family again, my Game of Thrones family.”

Another clip sees Carice van Houten (Melisandre) at the end of her final scene for ‘The Long Night’. “It was a really emotional moment that I didn’t see coming, really,” she tells the crew after receiving her storyboard.

Similarly to Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) also finished his last scene in the ruins of King’s Landing and was thanked by show runner D.B. Weiss. “Thank for you being Jon Snow…and thank you more than that for being you,” he said. You can watch the video below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The final episode of the HBO fantasy epic aired last month and proved divisive, with thousands of fans calling for the entire season to be remade.

Cast members such as Sophie Turner and Jacob Anderson defended Bran Stark’s eventual rise to power, as have some other high-profile fans of the show – Rick & Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland being the latest.

Roiland and Harmon, who are known to be huge fans of the show, said that they were “amazed” by what show-runners Dan Weiss and David Benioff achieved. “I was afraid to watch it for a while because I didn’t want it to end,” Harmon told EW.

“I wanted to keep this soap opera in my life. But I knew it had to end, and I was as satisfied as I possibly could be watching a staple in my life wrap up and all of the characters taking each other out.”

Charlie Brooker also defended season 8 in an interview with NME, saying that the writing style of George R. R. Martin, the author of the books on which the television show is based, made it difficult to wrap up the show neatly.

“There was a thread I saw that summed up the difference between a seat-of-the-pants writer and a plotter, and George RR Martin is a seat-of-the-pants writer, creating complicated characters and scenarios and it’s hard to bring those stories to a resolution, hence why the books are slowing down in frequency,” said Brooker.

Despite this, Brooker said he thought the producers did a “good job” on the ending.