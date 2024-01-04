When are the next episodes of ‘The Traitors’ out?

After the show’s breakout success in 2022, The Traitors made its return this year.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality series sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

When they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the cash prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish all the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash instead.

The first season, which debuted in November 2022, had been viewed over 34million times on BBC iPlayer by the end of February 2023.

When are The Traitors season 2 new episodes released?

The first three episodes were released Wednesday January 3 on BBC iPlayer. Each episode, meanwhile, airs Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays on BBC One at 9pm.

The remaining nine episodes are set to available on BBC iPlayer after they are broadcast on BBC One. The finale is scheduled to air Friday January 26 at 9pm.

You can check out the episode schedule for broadcast below.

Episode one – Wednesday, January 3

Episode two – Thursday, January 4

Episode three – Friday, January 5

Episode four – Wednesday, January 10

Episode five – Thursday, January 11

Episode six – Friday, January 12

Episode seven – Wednesday, January 17

Episode eight – Thursday, January 18

Episode nine – Friday, January 19

Episode ten – Wednesday, January 24

Episode eleven – Thursday, January 25

Episode twelve – Friday, January 26

Will the show return for a third season?

The BBC renewed The Traitors for a third season in November last year. Those interested in applying for the show can do so through BBC Take Part, with the closing date for applications being February 11, 2024.

At the time, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm.

“It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”