The next series of Netflix‘s Song Exploder is set to feature Nine Inch Nails, The Killers and Dua Lipa.

The show, based on the hit podcast of the same name, which sees musicians break down the process of writing their most famous songs, launched this month with Alicia Keys, R.E.M. and more.

As part of the new series, set to come to the streaming service on December 15, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor will break down the band’s iconic hit ‘Hurt’.

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?'” Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway said of the new series in a statement.

“It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

Also appearing on the new series will be Mexican pop singer Natalia Lafourcade, breaking down her song ‘Hasta La Raíz’. The Killers, meanwhile, will explain the process of creating ‘When You Were Young’, while Dua Lipa tackles recent track ‘Love Again’.

