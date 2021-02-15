Nick Frost and Simon Pegg‘s Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers has been cancelled after one season.

The comedy show, which premiered last year, follows a team of paranormal investigators who share their findings online.

Frost has now confirmed on social media that a second season will not be going ahead, calling the decision “a massive kick in the willy”.

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season,” he began in an Instagram video. “Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us.

“It’s a shame,” Frost continued. “I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you, I really appreciate your support. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?”

Frost starred in the lead role of Gus Roberts and co-wrote the show with Pegg alongside Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. The series also starred Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma.

Frost previously teased the possibility of a second season while speaking to NME in November, saying: “We’re talking about it. That’s all down to Amazon. Hopefully, people enjoy the show and watch it, and want a bit more. We definitely have ideas for a second, and even a third, you know.

“It would be lovely to do it again. I would like to be Gus again. I’d like to hang out with Samson and Susan Wokoma in that big van, eating biscuits and shit. We also get a chance to go to haunted locations, so I’ve got my little torch and we just creep around and see what’s what.”

NME‘s three-star review of Truth Seekers said: “Populated by ‘malevolent entities’ and likeable heroes, Truth Seekers pastiches Ghostbusters through the lens of two of Britain’s greatest modern exports; it’s just a shame one of them feels oddly absent.

“Pegg and Frost’s idiosyncratic, referential humour doesn’t rear its head as much as usual, and so after conquering the zombie, cop and body-snatcher sub-genres, they’ve almost done themselves a disservice here. Expectations were high, but maybe, just maybe, their powers are starting to wane.”