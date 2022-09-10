Nick Fury returns in first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Secret Invasion at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The six-part series sees Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clark, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.