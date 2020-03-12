This year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The annual event, which Justin Bieber was due to perform at, was set to go ahead on March 22 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Nickelodeon said it has pushed back its annual ceremony to ensure ”the safety and well-being” of everyone involved, reports Deadline.

In a statement, the network said: “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

It comes after a number of US chat shows, including The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah all announced that they will be banning live audiences following the outbreak.

NBC said in a statement: ”The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.

”As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

”Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities.

”Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”

CBS added: ”The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will film without a live, in-studio audience.

”This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks.

”There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks.

”For several weeks, the team at the theatre has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theatre with enhanced cleaning and sanitising procedures.”

The latest developments come after Tom Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with the virus.