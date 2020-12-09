Nicolas Cage to host ‘History of Swear Words’ series for Netflix

Nicolas Cage will host History of Swear Words, a new Netflix series.

The six-episode show will explore the history, origins, and cultural impact of certain expletives including “fuck,” “shit,” “bitch,” “dick,” “pussy” and “damn.”

Cage will host each 20-minute episode, while also interviewing historians and etymology experts, as well as a range of entertainers.

Guests will include comedians such as Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Check out the trailer here:

Nicholas Cage is hosting @NetflixIsAJoke’s new series History of Swear Words and, well… this should give you a good idea of what to expect pic.twitter.com/51V7PCzY6Q — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2020

Cage has a number of TV projects lined up, including a new take on the story of Tiger King star Joe Exotic which will air on Amazon Prime Video, in which he will play Exotic.

Earlier this year, the actor reflected on his career to date in a Reel Talk interview with NME, acknowledging how nostalgia might contribute to the way fans approach his career

“There seems to be something happening on the Internet with people who have followed my career,” Cage said. “Some of the movies are returning in a way that I think is making them more interesting, which I’m thankful for.”

He added: “It’s truly something that I see as good news. But I’m not nostalgic about my early work and I’m always trying to feel where I can go and how I can go forward.”

History of Swear Words will air on Netflix on January 5, 2021.