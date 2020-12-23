Watch the trailer for Nicolas Cage’s ‘History of Swear Words’ Netflix show

The first trailer for the Nicolas Cage Netflix docuseries History of Swear Words has just been released – check it out below.

The six-part comedy series will focus on one word per episode, including interviews with a wide range of comedians to uncover the history of these expletives.

History of Swear Words will be released in one go on the streaming platform early next year. Check out the trailer:

The official description for History of Swear Words reads: “An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History Of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.”

Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “Fuck” “Shit”, Bitch”, “Dick”, “Pussy”, and “Damn”.

Guests will include comedians such as Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Earlier this year, the actor reflected on his career to date in an interview with NME, acknowledging how nostalgia might contribute to the way fans approach his career.

“There seems to be something happening on the Internet with people who have followed my career,” Cage said. “Some of the movies are returning in a way that I think is making them more interesting, which I’m thankful for.”

He added: “It’s truly something that I see as good news. But I’m not nostalgic about my early work and I’m always trying to feel where I can go and how I can go forward.”

History of Swear Words will air on Netflix on January 5, 2021.