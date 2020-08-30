Nicolas Cage to voice vodka-loving dragon in new Amazon series ‘Highfire’

Nicolas Cage is set to voice a dragon in a new Amazon Prime series, Highfire.

According to Deadline, Cage will voice the dragon in the live-action show which is based on Eoin Colfer’s crime thriller novel.

Unlike the novel, the new fantasy drama will be aimed at an adult audience and centres on a dragon (Highfire) who lives in swamp in Louisiana. As reported in Deadline, Highfire is a “vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.”

Whilst there, he reportedly forms an unlikely friendship with a teenager called Squib and the pair help each other to survive.

Cage is set to executive produce the project alongside series creator Davey Holmes and Andrew Mittman.

A description for the series reads: “Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp.

“Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time.

“It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.”

Back in May, it was revealed that Cage has been cast to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series.

According to Variety, an eight-episode series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It will be based on the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad.

Written and executive produced by American Vandal‘s Dan Lagana, the story will centre around Joe Schreibvogel (AKA Joe Exotic), an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. It will explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.