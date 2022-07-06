‘Night Sky’ cancelled after one season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled sci-fi series Night Sky after one season.

According to Deadline, the series didn’t make a “significant viewership impact” to justify the sizable costs for a second season.

All eight episodes of Night Sky released on Amazon on May 20, with its cancellation coming six weeks after its debut.

The series follows married couple Franklin (J.K. Simmons) and Irene York (Sissy Spacek) who discover a portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet.

Night Sky also stars Chai Hansen, Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Piotr Adamczyk, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Sonya Walger and Stephen Louis Grush. The show was created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly.

Despite its cancellation, Night Sky made history after the premiere episode was transmitted to outer space – making Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to distribute its content directly into space.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Feeling as gracefully old-fashioned as its two perfect leads, and deftly turning an original sci-fi idea into a sweetly melancholy love story, Night Sky comes annoyingly close to greatness.

“There’s still a lot to love about the whole series in places, but turn it off about 10 seconds before the end of the first episode and you won’t find yourself hurling your remote at the TV.”