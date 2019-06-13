Nike and ‘Stranger Things’ team up for new “missing” shoe collection from 1985

Just don't wear them Upside Down...

Nike and Stranger Things have teamed up to create a new shoe collection, and it comes with a mysterious backstory worthy of the show itself.

Ahead of the Netflix hit returning for a third season next month, the new collection provides a new twist on classic Nike designs. The first arrives on June 27th, it’s the “Hawkins High” line and includes the Nike X Hawkins High Blazer Mid, Nike x Hawkins High Air Tailwind 79 and the Nike x Hawkins High Cortez.

But in keeping with the mythic of the show, it’s claimed that the new line was first designed in 1985, before mysterious forces had their own way…

“In the summer of 1985, several transport vehicles departed from Nike HQ in Beaverton, Oregon, carrying special product shipments headed to multiple locations across the US,” a description teases.

“Unfortunately, a few of the shipments never made it to their destination. These vehicles all had one thing in common…they were last seen on surveillance footage passing through Hawkins, Indiana. Nike, concerned and confused, never mentioned these missing shipments to anyone for fear that something supernatural was at play.

“34 years later, signs of the missing shipments are popping up, piece by piece, and it’s clear that there is something deeper, darker and more evil brewing. Fortunately, some of the missing shipments have been located.

“Their contents are what we now know as iconic Nike styles: the Cortez, Blazer, and Air Tailwind ‘79.”

A week later, fans can expect the ‘OG Collection’ on July 1, which includes a variation on Blazer Mid, the Air Tailwind 79, and the Cortez.

It comes ahead of Stranger Things’ third season debuting on July 4. You can find all the latest information here.