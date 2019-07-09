Nike to release Air Max 97 collection inspired by Nintendo

Nike are reportedly teaming up with Nintendo to release a new range of Air Max 97’s inspired by the Nintendo 64.

The shoes and the game console were released only months apart in the mid-90s, but it’s the first time that the two iconic creations have ever come together.

Photos of the purported range show how the grey on the shoe reflects the N64 controller, while the subtle flashes of green, blue, red and yellow is inspired by the Nintendo 64’s logo.

The inspired design extends to the tongue – which also features three black dots to represent the controller inputs, alongside a “POWER” and “RESET” button. The sole of the shoe, meanwhile, features a nod to the traditional ESRB rating system alongside a Nintendo-shaped Air Max logo on the heel.

While Nike is yet to officially confirm the inspiration, House of Heat reports that the collection is set to arrive this summer.

Despite the enduring love for the N64, Nintendo bosses confirmed last year that the console definitely won’t be making a comeback.

In an interview with Kotaku , Reggie Fils-Aime, the president of Nintendo of America said that the Japanese video game giant is unlikely to follow the recent trend of releasing copies of classic ’80s and ’90s consoles (see 2016’s NES Classic and 2017 SNES Classic reissues).

“We were clear when we did the first two Classic series that, for us, these were limited time opportunities that were a way for us as a business to bridge from the conclusion of Wii U as a hardware system to the launch of Nintendo Switch,” he told Kokatu. “That was the very strategic reason we launched the NES Classic system.” The Wii U had been fading fast by early 2016 and it wasn’t until early 2017 that the Nintendo Switch launched.