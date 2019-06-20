Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey found a brilliant second use for Jaime Lannister’s fake hand on ‘Game Of Thrones’ set

That gold prosthetic limb proved to be multifunctional

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey found a good use for Jaime Lannister’s fake hand while on the set of Game Of Thrones season 8.

The character was given the gold prosthetic arm after the hunter Locke (played by Noah Taylor) stabbed him the arm during a fight.

The fake hand featured a flap on the palm that lifted up and gave the actors a second use for the prop. As seen in behind-the-scenes photos posted by Coster-Waldau on Instagram, he and Headey used it to store dried fruit while on set.

“I finally got our ‘fruity hand of Queen’ into production,” the star captioned the post, which featured an image of Headey showing off the multi-functional item. “Should be on Amazon anytime now.” You can see the post above.

Meanwhile, Headey recently revealed how a deleted scene from the seventh series offered an answer to an apparent plot hole fans spotted in the show. The actor explained one scene had shown the fate of the baby she was carrying when the Red Keep collapsed around her.

Although Game Of Thrones has now come to an end, a prequel series has reportedly begun shooting in Northern Ireland. The series, which is said to be called Bloodmoon, is using some locations that will be very familiar to GoT fans, including Tollymore Forest and Inch Abbey.