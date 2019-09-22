Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast have their own WhatsApp group

“Alfie Allen who played Theon Greyjoy in the show is the most active member on the group. He posts songs for everyone."

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister on the long-running HBO show, has revealed that everyone who has been on the show is part of a WhatsApp group together.

In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Coster-Waldau revealed the existence of the group and that the most prominent voice in the group was Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy in the show.

He also added that Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) used the most emojis whilst noting that Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) was one of the quieter members of the group, usually just posting a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.

He said: “Alfie Allen who played Theon Greyjoy in the show is the most active member on the group. He posts songs for everyone. Gwendoline Christie uses the most emojis, she’s an emoji fan, followed by Lena Headey. Peter Dinklage would also use them, but very rarely and it’s usually just a ‘thumbs up’.” You can watch the full interview below.