Nile Rodgers lined up for Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’ reboot

Nile Rodgers, Usain Bolt and Idris Elba will feature on the celebrity line-up of Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast reboot.

As part of the channel’s Black to Front Project, The Big Breakfast returns with new hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu on Friday (September 10) at 8am.

The celebrity guests have been announced for the two-hour special, including Olympic legend Usain Bolt, Nile Rodgers, Eve, Idris Elba, Krept & Konan and Tokyo 2020 medallists Emily Campbell and Kye White.

Advertisement

The reboot will be broadcast live from the show’s original East London location, the Lock Keeper’s Cottages. It’ll also feature new and classic Big Breakfast segments like Family Of The Week, Super Hints, One Lump Or Two, and Don’t Phone, It’s Just For Fun.

Speaking about the reboot, Gilligan said: “Like so many of us, I loved The Big Breakfast and I am so grateful to be asked to host this special event, particularly as part of such a hugely thrilling and history making day for British television!”

Odudu said: “I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast. It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back! I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!

“I’m thrilled to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project – which quite rightly gives a platform to deserving Black British TV talent across our industry, both on and off-screen. It’s going to be really special.”

Advertisement

For the Black to Front Project, Channel 4 is hosting an entire day of the network’s biggest shows – including Celebrity Gogglebox, Countdown and Channel 4 News – all with Black talent and contributors at the forefront.

Gilligan will also feature on Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside Wretch 32, Ashley Banjo, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Tia Kofi and Tayce, and model Jourdan Dunn.

The Big Breakfast airs Friday 10 September on Channel 4 at 8am.