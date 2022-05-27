Nish Kumar clip resurfaces following controversial Ricky Gervais special: “Fuck Ricky Gervais”

A clip from Nish Kumar’s 2019 stand-up show has resurfaced following the release of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix special SuperNature.

Gervais has faced criticism over “transphobic” jokes in the special that was released on Tuesday (May 24), with LGBT rights organisation GLAAD describing the show as “full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes”.

After the special was released, a clip from Kumar’s show It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourself Part 2 has been widely shared on social media, where he calls out Gervais for deciding to “shit on the latest minority group”.

In the clip, Kumar asks: “Guys, why is everyone so angry with trans people? What did they do? There’s like 12 of them, why is everyone so upset? Everyone’s like, do you say ‘he’ or ‘she’? I don’t know, ask. It’s not an unsolvable conundrum.

“Also in my experience, trans people aren’t deliberately mysterious when they do ask.”

"Why can't we do jokes about trans people? What makes them so special?" You can. This is how you do jokes about trans people without being a down-punching cock.

Addressing Gervais directly, Kumar adds: “Fuck Ricky Gervais. Fuck Ricky Gervais. What he’s doing is not edgy or interesting, he seems to think it makes him an edgy or interesting comedian. It’s not, all he is is the same as every other rich white dude comedian who gets too successful, runs out of ideas and shoves a shit on the latest minority group.

“In the 1970s, that was my fucking family, Black and minority ethnic people. In the Eighties, it was gay people. Trans people are just the latest to get it in the neck from comedians who can’t be bothered to try at their jobs anymore.

“I cannot stand there and watch another dogshit comedian go, ‘If a woman can identify as a man, maybe I’ll identify as a chair.’ Why don’t you identify as a good comedian you hack motherfuckers.”

A clip of comedian James Acaster also resurfaced following the special’s release, which targets “edgy comedians” who “slag off transgender people”.

Gervais recently defended making “taboo” jokes in an appearance on The One Show, saying comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary any more”.

At the end of his Netflix special, Gervais states: “Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life.

“Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

Last year, Dave Chappelle faced criticism over jokes that were deemed “transphobic” in his Netflix special The Closer. Some employees at the streaming service staged a virtual walkout in protest over his comments.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos initially defended Chappelle, though later admitted he “screwed up” in his response to the situation.