Nish Kumar announces he’s leaving ‘Late Night Mash’

Nish Kumar has announced he’s leaving Late Night Mash following its reboot on TV channel Dave.

The comedian has hosted the satirical news show, originally launched on BBC Two as The Mash Report, since 2017.

In March this year, the BBC cancelled the show after four series “in order to make room for new comedy shows”. It was subsequently picked up by Dave in July and rebranded as Late Night Mash, which began airing on September 2.

In a hand-written post on Twitter (October 28), Kumar confirmed he was stepping down as host from the show.

“It is true – I’m leaving Late Night Mash,” the post reads. “After five years across the Beeb and Dave, it felt like the time was right to move on.

“I’m writing this on the back of my final script. It’s covered in blood due to me slamming my hand into the staple by accident – it is a testament to how much of myself I put into the show, and also my ceaseless clumsiness.

“I want to thank the BBC for commissioning the show, and Dave for saving it. And thanks to everyone who worked on the show – it truly was a labour of love. For us all.”

He added: “When we started in 2017 we were told a show like this wouldn’t work on British TV. The fact that it has is the result of the talent and hard work of everyone involved in making the show. Most importantly, thanks for watching.”

A statement from Dave reads: “Nish has been an incredible host of Late Night Mash. We’d like to thank him for being part of the show and we look forward to working with him on more projects.

“The future of Late Night Mash on Dave will be decided in due course.”

Over the years, the show has featured comedians like Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Jason Forbes and Ahir Shah.