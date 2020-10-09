Cary Joji Fukunaga is to direct a sequel TV series to the award-winning Band Of Brothers called Masters Of The Air.

Fukunaga, who has helmed the delayed James Bond installment No Time To Die, will direct the first three episodes of the forthcoming limited series on Apple TV+. The World War II 10-episode story is an adaptation of the Donald L. Miller book, Masters Of The Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Deadline reports that Fukunaga has signed on for the limited series, which is being produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks/Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, as well as Fukunaga’s own Parliament of Owls. It’s Fukunaga’s first foray into TV since he won an Emmy for season one of True Detective in 2014, following it up with Maniac in 2018.

Masters Of The Air is a follow-up to the producers’ Emmy award-winning World War II HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). According to sources close to Deadline, the 10 episodes of Masters Of The Air will cost more than $200million (£154.7million) to produce.

Spielberg, Hanks and Gary Goetzman will executive produce the series, with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey as co-executive producers along with Steven Shareshian of Playtone. The series is being written by Band Of Brothers alumnus John Orloff and Graham Yost, who are also co-executive producers.

Shooting is expected to begin in March in London.

Meanwhile, Fukunaga has seen further delays to No Time To Die after MGM, Universal and James Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, took the decision last week be postpone it until April 2, 2021.

It’s hoped the new 007 film will be “seen by a worldwide theatrical audience” next year should the coronavirus crisis have eased.