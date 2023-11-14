Noah Schnapp is in the middle of a social media storm over “Zionism is sexy” stickers

Noah Schnapp has faced criticism on social media following a video where he’s seen promoting stickers that say “Zionism is sexy” amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Jewish actor, best known for playing Will Byers in Stranger Things, shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, where he’s seen handing out the stickers, including some which say “Hamas is ISIS”, with friends.

Schnapp previously posted a statement (October 11) where he called for “peace for both Palestinians and Israelis” following the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

While he said Hamas “don’t represent the Palestinian people”, he concluded: “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

According to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian health ministry (via CNN), over 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the attack on Israel, including 4,000 children.

In light of the ongoing conflict within Gaza, some have criticised Schnapp’s video as “horrible”, with some encouraging others to boycott the final season of Stranger Things.

“So we’re making fun of something that brutally took the lives of innocent children now? The internet has ruined humanity,” one commenter wrote.

Noah Schnapp publicly promotes stickers containing phrases “Zionism is Sexy” and “Hamas is Isis” via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/VZwl3Avn2G — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2023

Another added: “I will not be watching the rest of Stranger Things.”

Zionism is a Jewish political movement to establish, develop and protect a homeland for Jewish people within Israel.

At the time of writing (November 14), Schnapp has not yet responded to the criticism.

Following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things began on Monday (November 13), as confirmed by David Harbour.