Nobody hated the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale more than Jason Momoa

Khal Drago is not impressed

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has made his feelings on the show’s finale very clear after delivering an expletive-filled live video on Instagram.

The actor, who starred in Season 1 as Khal Drogo, became angry as he watched Jon Snow fatally stab Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) – his on screen wife.

“Fuck you! Fuck you, punk,” Momoa shouted as Snow plunged the knife into the Mother of Dragons. He then became visibly emotional as her beloved dragon Drogon struggled to wake her lifeless body.

And as it was eventually decided that Bran Stark should ascend to the now-melted Iron Throne, Momoa replied: “Who gives a f***?”

He added: “I feel lost. I’m lost. What the f***? Drogon should’ve melted his [Jon Snow’s] ass. Ugh.”

His own emotional reaction comes after fans were torn by the episode, with some criticising Dany’s sudden descent into tyranny.

But Clarke is an adamant defender of the ending, and says that Dany’s death was “logical”.

“After 10 years of working on this show, it’s logical. Where else can she go?” she said.

“I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”