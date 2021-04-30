Noel Clarke has been dropped by Sky and had production on the new season of his show Bulletproof suspended following recent allegations made against him.

Yesterday (April 29), a report was published in the Guardian that saw a number of women accuse Clarke of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.

Clarke has denied all claims through his lawyers except for one, accepting that he once made inappropriate comments about one woman for which he later apologised.

Following the allegations, Sky – the network that airs Clarke’s show Bulletproof – said in a statement that they have paused production on the show, and that Clarke’s wwork on any future projects with the network have been halted (via The Guardian).

The company said: “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

Bulletproof producers Vertigo Films also severed ties with the actor, saying: “We are devastated to hear about these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions. Our immediate concern is for any cast or crew who may have had a negative experience on set.”

“Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production.”

Clarke’s Bulletproof co-star and co-creator Ashley Waters has also shared a statement on social media condemning the allegations.

“My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories,” he wrote. “I am in shock and saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. Whilst Noel has been a friend and a colleague for several years, I cannot standby and ignore these allegations.”

He continued: “Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry. Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.”

Other high-profile TV figures to respond to the claims made against Clarke include I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, who said she sends “great support” to the 20 women who have come forward, while ITV have come under pressure to axe the finale of the actor’s current show Viewpoint, which is airing on the network each night this week, with its last episode set to be screened tonight (April 30).

In a 29-page letter sent to the Guardian, Clarke’s lawyers wrote that he categorically denies all allegations – from all 20 women – and in some cases questions their credibility.

Clarke, who has been suspended by BAFTA following the allegations, said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”