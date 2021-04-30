He added: “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Before the most recent statement, Clarke had denied all claims through his lawyers except for one, accepting that he once made inappropriate comments about one woman for which he later apologised.

In a 29-page letter sent to the Guardian, Clarke’s lawyers wrote that he categorically denies all allegations – from all 20 women – and in some cases questions their credibility. Clarke’s lawyers also deny that their client is a serial sexual predator.

Clarke, who has been suspended by BAFTA following the allegations, said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

We have made a statement regarding Noel Clarke on our website https://t.co/C5yi6BmDlA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 29, 2021

Since the news broke yesterday, ITV have made the decision to pull the finale of Clarke’s new five-part drama Viewpoint in light of the allegations. It was due to air tonight (April 30.) Fans of the show will be able to stream the final episode for a brief time on ITV Hub.

Sky has dropped Clarke, and has suspended production on the new season of his show Bulletproof until further notice.

“Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”