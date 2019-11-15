Noel Fielding is writing a new Netflix series about a magical record player

The record player will let you "go inside your favourite albums"

Noel Fielding has revealed that he’s set to pen a new Netflix show about a magical record player.

The Mighty Boosh creator/Great British Bake-Off judge revealed the news while chatting on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Speaking on the show (via Chortle), Fielding revealed that he’s got the sign-off from Netflix on the show, and he’s set to begin writing soon. He went on to explain a little about the idea.

“Basically a guy gets hold of a magic record player and when you put the record player on a portal appears and you can go inside your favourite albums,” he said.

Fielding continued: “I haven’t written it yet. I pitched it and Netflix liked it and we’re making it, but I haven’t started writing it yet. So that’s my next thing.”

“It’s a good concept but how I write it, I could come at it from many different angles and I’m trying to work out the best way.”

The series will reportedly come in six parts and be co-written by Matt Haydock.

Earlier this year, Noel Fielding linked up again with his Mighty Boosh co-star to be the UK’s Record Store Day ambassadors for 2019.