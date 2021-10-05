Noel Fielding opens up about his time spent in Snoop Dogg’s dressing room

Never Mind The Buzzcocks team captain Noel Fielding has spoken about an instance when he had to use a dressing room after Snoop Dogg.

In this exclusive clip the comedian recalls the fateful night, which happened while he was touring with The Mighty Boosh.

“Snoop Dogg did the night before us in Brixton, and they had to hose down the dressing room,” Fielding said.

When he asked why the room had to be cleaned so thoroughly, the venue didn’t hold back: “They said, ‘Because it was just broken glass and johnnies.'”

Last week (September 30) it was announced that Snoop Dogg will be performing at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing, said in a statement.

The Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot is currently airing on Sky Max. Featured guests have included Yungblud, Anne-Marie and Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall.

Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies has stepped up to host the show, while Daisy May Cooper has joined Fielding as team captain and Jamali Maddix has become a regular guest.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs Tuesday nights at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW.