Feel Good star and creator Mae Martin has responded to their BAFTA nomination for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.

Martin, who recently came out as non-binary and uses they/them and she/her pronouns, commented on the recognition on Twitter.

“Thank you so much Bafta! This is very thrilling,” Martin wrote. “Thanks to Joe Hampson and @Objective-Fic and @Charitchie and all the other angelic supportive people who helped make the show. (Ps gender’s a construct).”

Mae Martin opened up about their gender identity in a recent post on Instagram.

“The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal, but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful – I’m non-binary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ and I really don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL, truly),” they wrote.

“I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders. I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always! – and have done since I was a tiny kid. When that dysphoria hits it sucks, and I find wearing a binder can sometimes help me feel more confident.”

Martin added: “This aspect of my identity is just one part of me and not the main part at ALL, but I get asked about it a lot in interviews/by online people, and am often inaccurately referred to as a female comedian or a lesbian comedian, so I thought I’d just clarify.

“I haven’t been that clear publicly, or privately to some of my friends to be honest. That’s mainly because I’m still figuring it out. I thought I would be transparent, you know?”

Season one of Feel Good is streaming on All4, and the second season began production last year.