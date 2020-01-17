Watch the first trailer for the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People’

The first trailer has been shared for the BBC and Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People.

The 12-part drama, which will air on BBC Three, debuts this spring and was adapted for the screen by Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (War Of The Worlds, Cold Feet) will star in the series as Marianne, joined by newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell. Watch the trailer below.

Normal People is directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and Hettie McDonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo and Italy.

The new show, which was announced back in May of 2019, will feature 12 half-an-hour episodes, which will all arrive at once this spring.

Of the show, Rooney said: “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People.

“I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story onscreen.”

Hulu have described the show as “track[ing] the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating.

“But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers — one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin, and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world, but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain.”